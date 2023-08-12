Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$295.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Friday.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BYDGF traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 201. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $123.70 and a one year high of $202.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $714.94 million for the quarter.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

