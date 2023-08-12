Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$280.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYDGF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 4.1 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $123.70 and a one year high of $202.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.66.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

