Boston Partners Reduces Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,908 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $140,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,430.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 966,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

