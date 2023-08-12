Boston Partners Reduces Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,743,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,881 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.39% of International Game Technology worth $178,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Game Technology by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,526,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,717,000 after buying an additional 864,591 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 357,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.06. 971,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

