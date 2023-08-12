Boston Partners Has $248.04 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,311,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,141,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $248,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,483. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

