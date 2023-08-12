Boston Partners Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $173,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

