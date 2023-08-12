Boston Partners Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.38% of Travelers Companies worth $150,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.86. The company had a trading volume of 890,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,919. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

