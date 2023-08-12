Boston Partners Acquires 1,866,099 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866,099 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.14% of RB Global worth $196,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RB Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RB Global by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,079 shares of company stock worth $1,248,790 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

