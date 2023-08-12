Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,344. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $243,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $237,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

