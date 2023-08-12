Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $3,206.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,812.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,647.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.80.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

