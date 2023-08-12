Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,206.23 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,812.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,647.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

