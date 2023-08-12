Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $368.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $368.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDNNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

