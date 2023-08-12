BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.55. 106,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,246. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $6.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

