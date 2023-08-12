BMO Capital Markets Raises Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$4.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

