BMO Capital Markets Lowers TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $34.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

TPG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 455,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,855,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPG by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after buying an additional 176,458 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,020,000,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

