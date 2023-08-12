BMO Capital Markets Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $34.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.