BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 30.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 22,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

