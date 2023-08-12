BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 203.2% in July

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 203.2% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 16.07. 143,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,150. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.33 and a 1-year high of 17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.21.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

