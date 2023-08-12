Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

