Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 29,936 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

