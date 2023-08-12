Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $3.17 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

FMB opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

