Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

