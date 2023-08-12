Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up about 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

