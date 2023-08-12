Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Issues Earnings Results

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.33. 271,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Insider Activity

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,076,936.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ali Behbahani acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,076,936.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 195,562.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

