Birchcliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$12.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.24). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of C$208.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3088468 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.