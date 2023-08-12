Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $10.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.85. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $154.31 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.25%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

