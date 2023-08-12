Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $10.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on BIREF
Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $154.31 million for the quarter.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.25%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.