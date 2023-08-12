Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 617 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.1% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

BA stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,735. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.83. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.