Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.10. 5,104,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,628. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

