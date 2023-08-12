Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.91 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after buying an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.29. 3,454,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,240. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

