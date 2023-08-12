Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 981 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,203. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

