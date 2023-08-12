BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 58,465 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,716,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 24,973 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $545,909.78.

On Thursday, May 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $652,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 15,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $12.14 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Report on BioLife Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 360,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 330,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.