Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $305.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $323.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.78.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $273.68 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.