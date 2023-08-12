Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 953 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,800. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.