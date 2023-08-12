Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,364. The company has a market capitalization of $332.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

