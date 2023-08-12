Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $370.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

