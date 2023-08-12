Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $12.99 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $834.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,219 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

