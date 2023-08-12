Benchmark Increases Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $15.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.77.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT stock remained flat at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 982,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,673. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $18,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $18,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,421,651 shares of company stock valued at $141,481,936. 49.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 736.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

