Belmont Capital LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Airbnb comprises 1.3% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $133.68. 4,411,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.