Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

BEAM opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $70.98.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

