BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $489.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,678. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

