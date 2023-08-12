BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

VLO traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,431. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

