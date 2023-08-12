BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.