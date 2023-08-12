BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
