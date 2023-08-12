BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

