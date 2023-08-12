Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.6 %

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

BAX opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -20.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

