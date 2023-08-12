Barrington Research Weighs in on Haemonetics Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Haemonetics has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

