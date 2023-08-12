Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Lifted to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

