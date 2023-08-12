Barclays Lowers CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $29.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

CEVA opened at $21.62 on Thursday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,697 shares in the company, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

