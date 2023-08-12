Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE BYN remained flat at $10.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252. Banyan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Banyan Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $791,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

