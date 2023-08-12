Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,961,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,089 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,829,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $381.82 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

