Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 83,027 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Crown Castle worth $429,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

